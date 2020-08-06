Local religious and community leaders hold memorial service in Memphis for George Floyd

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by a white Minnesota police officer, sparking weeks of protests across the country

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — They never met George Floyd, but they wanted to remember him. They wanted to remember the man, whose murder has sparked protests across the country.

Monday’s service was held in the government plaza in front of the Shelby County Government Office Building and the Memphis Police Headquarters.

It was easy to tell the difference. Police headquarters has all of its first floor windows boarded up. A fence ran around the building. Fear has been a part of life the last several days.

“I cannot control every situation,” said Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings. “But I can control OUR response to those situations and be held accountable.”

Why is there anger? Danielle Inez has a 5-year-old son.

“Our sons were born guilty,” she said. “Guilty of being black in America. Guilty of being a target of the system designed to do exactly what it’s doing today.”

It was Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings who put his cards on the table.