After 6 years since protesters shut down the I-40 bridge, what progress has been made?

"I knew then we had about 1,000 people behind us. We can do something,” said activist Keedran Franklin.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — July 10 marked the 6th anniversary of the 2016 Hernando de Soto Bridge protest. It not only made headlines in Memphis, but across the nation.

It's a year Memphis won’t forget, with thousands chanting on the "M" bridge.

It halted traffic and brought out police in riot gear.

“Mane, what the world did we just do?” recalled activist Keedran Franklin.

He, along with his friend, Frank Gotti, led the walk to the bridge downtown.

“I couldn’t see nothing but heads," said Franklin. "I couldn’t see street, I couldn’t see the sidewalk. There was nothing but heads and bodies. I knew then we had about 1,000 people behind us. We can do something.”

Keedran admits the then-growing crowd didn’t have a clear plan on what that something would be once they got onto the bridge, but knew the shutdown would make the powers that be listen.

“City officials, most government officials," said Franklin. "The business community who actually help this state of poverty that we’re living in.”

About 500–600 people with Keedran met up with a group of protesters at the FedexForum, including the newly-formed Black Lives Matter.

Franklin said yes, the deaths of Philando Castile and Memphian Darrius Stewart at the hands of the police sparked fierce reactions.

He also said it also finally created an open dialogue about poverty and the state of low-income black neighborhoods.

“The business community looking at me because I cost them some millions of dollars," he said. "They’re saying who’s the hell is this young black poor dude from South Memphis.”

Franklin said there was a disconnect not only between MPD and citizens but business owners too.

He said he’s also helped push better standards for temp agencies but adds more improvement is needed.

“Across socio-economic issues and political issues across this city," Franklin explained. "Underpaid education, there’s no money. At that moment I think black teens and adults were like this is the moment we can say what’s bothering us.”

Franklin commented on if relations with police in Memphis have now improved.

“I’ve watched them spend millions not just to watch me, but I’m talking about these people have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to watch people like me," he said.

In his opinion, relations have worsened.

“They actually had a guy infiltrate my organization, which is Sgt. Reynolds, I’ll never forget he was acting like a Black man," he said.

The next step for Franklin is laying down the groundwork for the future.