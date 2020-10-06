Memphis resident sees similarities in unrest in the U.S. and India

"We come from other countries thinking that this is the land of democracy," said Mohona Sarkar.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The fight against injustice and inequality is not just taking place here in the United States. It's been happening all around the world and among various groups and cultures. Local 24 News reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with a Memphis resident who is originally from India. She shares her views on the protest in the U.S.

Our friends on Nextdoor are very diverse, so the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd stirred up many emotions. One Memphis resident who came to the United States from India shares her feelings about the recent protests.

It is the land birthing opportunity and change.

"We come from other countries thinking that this is the land of democracy," said Mohona Sarkar, a Memphis resident.

Sarkar is from India. She moved to the U.S. during the Obama administration.

"My parents just told me, be careful in the United States. It's a country we know has a strong racial injustice history," said Sarkar. "I was so ignorant at the time. I told them that, 'You know. That's not true anymore.'"

That thought changed for Sarkar. After witnessing the killings of black men and women by police, she was disturbed.

"It makes me angry. It makes me really upset. It makes me doubt my choice of moving here and living here," said Sarkar. "Like in a 21st century civilized country that takes pride in democracy and all that stuff and equal justice. Murderers, whoever they are, are not supposed to get away with it."

It is a reminder of her to India which is based on a caste system.

"Higher class Hindus think that they are Aryans. They think that lower caste Hindus, Muslims, indigenous people, and people of other religions are inferior," said Sarkar.

She says the protest in India has similarities to the ones in the U.S.

"The peaceful protesters were tear gassed, killed, beaten, and shot at," said Sarkar.

For both countries, Sarkar says it is the good in others that brings her hope.

"I know more people who love the peace and who love the idea of democracy and equal justice," said Sarkar.

She offers this advice.

"Take good care of your mental health, because this is going to be a marathon. It's going to be a long journey," said Sarkar. "At some point in time, we won't be as angry anymore, but the work still needs to be done then more so than now. I really want people to stick with it. Otherwise, things won't change."

Sarkar said one thing she'd like to see is defunding police departments and putting those funds toward public schools.