National Civil Rights Museum hosts town hall on voting

Entitled, “Where do we go from here? To the polls,” the town hall featured panelists from Memphis and around the country

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In the past month, hundreds, if not thousands, of protests have been held around the country, calling for reforms in police departments and for an end to systemic racism.

Now that the frequency of protests has slowed, many are wondering what the next steps should be to enact meaningful change.

The National Civil Rights Museum answered that with a virtual town hall Tuesday night called, “Where do we go from here? To the polls.”

The forum included a civics lesson by CNN commentator and New York Times bestselling author Bakari Sellers.

Panelists included Dr. Thomas Parham, President of California State University-Dominguez Hills; Rabbi Jonah Pesner, Director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism; community activist Rev. Earle Fisher; and Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari.