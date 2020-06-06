x
protests

Protesters take their message to the heart of Midtown, one woman injured after being hit by SUV

Crowd gathers at Cooper and Young to make their voices heard

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

A large group of protesters took their message to the heart of Midtown Friday night.

Crowd gathers at Cooper and Young to make their voices heard as they protest systemic racism and the deaths of African Americans by police officers.

The protest took an unfortunate turn when someone allegedly hit a protester with an SUV. Memphis Police took one person into custody.

Protesters in Midtown want police defunded with money going to education and schools.

