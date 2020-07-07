x
protests

What Justin Timberlake has to say about removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Tennessee’s state Capitol building

The superstar singer said, “these confederate monuments must come down.”
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, remained torn on whether to support a proposal the removal of a contentious bust of a former Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. If approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, the measure encourages the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest be removed from the Tennessee Capitol and instead be replaced with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

Politicians, activists, everyday people, sports stars, celebrities, actors, and singers all have spoken out against Confederate symbols and statues.

Add Justin Timberlake’s name to the growing list.

Monday, the megastar singer, who has over 64 million followers on Twitter, tweeted his support of removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Tennessee’s state Capitol building.

He said, “When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple. 

If we plan to move forward, these confederate monuments must come down.”

