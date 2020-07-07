What Justin Timberlake has to say about removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Tennessee’s state Capitol building

The superstar singer said, “these confederate monuments must come down.”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Politicians, activists, everyday people, sports stars, celebrities, actors, and singers all have spoken out against Confederate symbols and statues.

Add Justin Timberlake’s name to the growing list.

Monday, the megastar singer, who has over 64 million followers on Twitter, tweeted his support of removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in Tennessee’s state Capitol building.

He said, “When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple.