Public Safety Task Force looks at hiring practices of Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A virtual discussion was held Thursday on recruiting public safety officers and current hiring practices.

The Memphis City Council hosted the second meeting of the public safety task force. The group was created to look at opportunities for expansion and improvement of current recruiting, hiring, training, and retention tools for public safety officers.

Memphis Police highlighted their hiring practices and the issues they face.

"These are some serious crimes, so again, a lot of our applicants are challenged,” said MPD Dir. Mike Rallings. “Once you see in backgrounds, you come away with a different understanding of the challenges we face, but I think we do a good job of really allowing people a second chance."

The group came up with some ideas for solving those hiring issues, like relaxing driving ticket requirements, assessing the mental stability of possible officers, and suggestions for relaxing requirements.

Memphis Police leaders say relaxing the requirements could actually pose more of a problem than a solution, by leading to the hiring of people who can't serve on the job well.