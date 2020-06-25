Push to get Mississippi state flag changed growing, elected officials release their stance

Mississippi is the only state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In the midst of racially charged incidents in our nation, many people believe now is an appropriate time to change the Mississippi state flag. Mississippi is the only state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

The current Mississippi state flag was created back in 1894 and suggested by the then Mississippi Governor John Marshall Stone. It was created just four years after the Mississippi Constitution put white supremacy into law. And people who live in the state say it’s time to have it change.

“It’s a symbol of the Confederacy, it’s a symbol that this state still supports the enslavement of African Americans. It’s very offensive, too many people died under the confederacy,” said Clarksdale Municipal Judge, Carlos Moore.

Moore is one of many people who support changing the current design of the Mississippi flag.

“I am still in very much favor of changing the flag. It needs to be taken down sooner than later and I don’t care what is out up in its place as long as it doesn’t bear the confederate emblem but it’s time especially since the George Floyd incident,” Moore said. “It’s time to take the knee off black folks neck in Mississippi and change that flag, it’s very disrespectful.”

A petition on MoveOn.Org has more than 100,000 signatures requesting to remove the flag’s confederate emblem.

However, Local 24 News found some Mississippi residents who say the flag represents the state’s past and it should be preserved.

“We can change the future, but we can’t change the past so if we don’t change them we are doomed to repeat it, so it’s just reminders of what happened. We can’t change it, so I think we should keep it,” said Horn Lake resident Michael Hunter.

Wednesday, several Mississippi elected officials shared their stance.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann released this statement: "I, like the majority of Mississippians, am open to changing our current flag. In my mind, our flag should bear the Seal of the Great State of Mississippi and state, "In God We Trust." I am open to bringing all citizens together to determine a banner for our future.”

Attorney General Lynn Fitch mirrored that sentiment, saying: “It is my personal belief that it is time for us to change our State flag to reflect the love, compassion, and conviction of our people. We must always remember our past - honor the good and learn from the bad. A new flag offers us a pathway forward.”

There is a push to try to get enough votes in the legislature to move forward to getting the flag changed.

You’ve probably seen the conversation raging in Jackson about the state flag. I’m glad that people are expressing their views. That’s exactly how this country is supposed to work.

For my part, I’ve only had one real interest since I entered office when it comes to the flag: if it changes it should be by a vote of the people.

I think there’s a good chance that Mississippians’ views might have changed since the last vote in 2001, but the people should get to send that message. My primary goal is the unity of our people, and I really fear any action that would tear us apart.

There’s an effort underway across the country to erase our nation’s history—to pretend that all of us are so much better than our ancestors that we must eliminate their memory. They will tear down statues of Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson…southerners and northerners alike. All because they are ashamed of our country. I believe America is imperfect, but still the greatest country on earth.

I get why some Mississippians don’t want to give an inch to the corporate, political, media pressure. That makes the honest efforts to change the flag harder—not easier.

I don’t think that if you want to keep the flag you’re automatically a traitor or racist. I also understand that a flag isn’t about the past; it is a banner for the present.

Outside of all the corporate posturing and preening, there is honest pain and discomfort felt when some Mississippians look at the symbol on our flag.

I’ve always tried to be honest with each of you, and I’ll be completely transparent with you now. I’m torn on the path forward for our state. I’ve been thinking, praying, and listening.

I still don’t have all the answers. I still think a vote of the people that this flag represents is the best way.

Some legislative leaders have changed their position multiple times in recent days. Right now, they are considering suspending the rules to change the flag. It would take a two-thirds vote. That’s how many it takes to override a veto.

Make no mistake, a vote to change the rules is a vote to change the flag.

If they get those votes, a veto would be pointless. That debate would be over, and the flag would change.