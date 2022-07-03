East Memphis hotel intentionally set on fire

The Baymont Inn by Wyndham was intentionally set on fire. MFD responded to the blaze at 12:57am Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department arrived on the scene of an active fire at Baymont Inn hotel on the 6000 block of Shelby Oaks Drive Monday, March 7 at 12:57.

According to an official statement released from MFD, the fire started when several mattresses were placed against the hotel building and intentionally set on fire. Massive flames spread across the building, reaching the third floor.

One MFD firefighter was transported to Baptist East from heat exhaustion and is in non-critical condition.

30 people were displaced from their hotel rooms due to the fire.

According to MFD, 118 personnel were involved in the response to the fire and it was pronounced under control nearly three and a half hours later, at 3:34am

MFD advises drivers to avoid the area and that those traveling in the area should expect delays due to the ongoing investigation.