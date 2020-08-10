Running the police department isn't an easy job

“If you want to make law enforcement better,” Director Mike Rallings says, “you have to invest in law enforcement. So defunding is not going to help.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings has a lot of graphs and charts.

They show homicides have increased by 55 percent over last year, and how non violent crime has dropped. His charts will show you how he needs more officers.

But his charts can’t show you the frustration and the passion for law enforcement Mike Rallings has.

“If you want to make law enforcement better,” he says, “you have to invest in law enforcement. So defunding is not going to help.”

Defunding police means taking money from the police budget and spending it on social programs. Supporters say it is intended as a way to attack crime right at the roots. Director Rallings doesn’t agree.

“I think it started in Minneapolis,” he says, “...and many people there that actually voted for it are now trying to break away. Citizens in Minneapolis saw there was an uptick in crime.

Director Rallings spoke at a virtual meeting of the Frayser Exchange Club on Thursday afternoon and talked about his problems.

“Being 7-hundred is rather troubling,” he said. He, and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland agree they must hire more cops. “Some people say that there’s no relation in our staffing and crime reduction,” he says.

“Well our data shows the opposite to that. There is a direct correlation to staffing and our efforts to reduce crime. If we have more officers,” Rallings says, “we can make an impact on the shootings.”