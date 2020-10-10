Perspective is crucial to understanding.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Friday’s Ransom Note, informing you about crime not scaring you.

Hats off to the Commercial Appeal for doing just that Friday. Showing the while headlines can scream we broke an all-time record for homicides more context is needed.

Context that shows how very few of our city’s killings are just random occurrences that should have us scared to leave our homes. For example of the 233 reported homicides 42 percent of victims knew the suspect.

More than one in four victims 28% were members of a gang. The CA found the rest of the victims stem from domestic violence incidents. Justifiable homicides and murders where the suspect knew the victim.

The CA report also found a surprising number of crimes are down in Memphis by double digits.

The numbers of homes being burglarized is down by almost half, 49%. It probably doesn’t hurt that we’re spending more times at home due to the pandemic.

Business robberies are down 23%. And robberies of individuals are down more than 14%.