Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom looks at the Mississippi flag controversy in his Ransom Note.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi's flag flap.

Even some of the biggest cynics I know say this may finally be the year Mississippi changes its state flag, finding some other way to celebrate itself other than with a confederate symbol.

60 coaches and athletic directors representing universities of almost every size were walking the hallways of the Mississippi state capitol Thursday saying they want the flag changed – sooner, not later.

Their athletes want it changed or they may sit out, and recruits are getting harder to recruit.

But this week you also had Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker re-stating his case for change. The Republican Attorney General and Lieutenant Governor also publicly said they are open to a new flag.

I wish the Governor would be more bold.

Even Walmart weighed in this week.

Certain stories sometimes build a momentum, where there's no turning back.