Making sure students have access to internet for remote learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those of us with WIFI, laptops, and smart phones, it's easy to forget how technology is passing people by and leaving them at a big disadvantage.
So Shelby County Schools had a huge task ahead for this fall. It did find funding for a laptop or iPad for every student.
Now, what about making sure they have broadband access when they take the devices home?
A new study out Friday by Lending Tree found Memphis is the fourth worst city in the country for remote learning. Only 56% of its people have computer access, and even fewer have high speed internet (52%).
Other cities at the bottom were (1) Birmingham, (2) Miami, (3) New Orleans, and (5) Cleveland.
Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray told me Friday he has plans for the internet issue by using hot spots to get kids the access they need. He's also aware a lot of parents will need help learning about these new devices their kids are bringing home.
It's a herculean task, but if he pulls it off, it could be a game changer.
RELATED: Shelby County Schools start August 31 | Here's a look at the CDC guidelines schools are using to stay safe
RELATED: “This is an extremely complex situation" | Shelby County Education Director on reopening schools amid COVID-19
RELATED: In-person or virtual learning? Parents have until July 18 to decide what they want for their children