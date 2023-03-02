Rape crisis center expands facility, doubling its capacity for rape and sexual assault patients

The expansion was announced Wednesday, March 1, just one day before the final hearing where rape victims accuse the City of Memphis for not testing 12,000 rape kits.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center (CVRCC) said it will hold a celebration for the expansion of its center Thursday, March 2 at 1060 Madison Ave. at 1 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting and a tour of the facility.

According to the rape crisis center, there is now an additional exam room, a new follow-up care room. and the center is staffed with more experienced providers who can provide "trauma-informed healthcare."

CVRCC said the expansion will allow providers to better serve the community and victims of rape and sexual assault, doubling its overall capacity.

Free, confidential follow-up medical care is now available to patients, CVRCC said. The crisis center will also continue to offer forensic exams.

CVRCC said the new services offered will be provided by a full-time registered nurse, who is equipped to give patients a holistic care plan.

These plans will reportedly provide extended care for patients, offering four and six week post-assault care, as well as three and six month post-assault care available. The extended care will be offered at the Vasco A. Smith, Jr. Administration Building located at 160 N. Main St, on the 11th floor, CVRCC said.

According to CVRCC, new forensic exam time-frames for rape kit testing being extended from 96 hours to 120 hours, trauma care centers are expecting to see an increase in patients.

CVRCC said its new services and expanded facility will be able to support the possible increase in patents.

“Both the investment and the new CDC guidance will allow us to expand our capacity to provide the compassionate and comprehensive care that victims of sexual violence need," Sandy Bromley, Deputy Director, Shelby County Division of Community Services said. "We hope that more victims will seek out both our initial exam services and the trauma-informed follow-up healthcare that too many often forgo.”

The expansion was announced Wednesday, March 1, just one day before the final hearing in the Janet Doe v. the City of Memphis, where rape victims accuse the city of failing to test more than 12,000 DNA rape kits.

Related Articles Bill requiring rape kit testing within 30 days after receipt moving through legislation

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he is happy with the new additions made to the crisis center.

“I am proud of the Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center staff for their continuous commitment to providing compassionate, timely, and comprehensive healthcare for survivors of sexual violence," Harris said. "This expansion is a critical step to ensure that survivors of sexual violence receive the help they need to heal and recover.”

The crisis center said the expansion was funded by the Unites State's Department of Justice's Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program (SASP) and by a donation received from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.