REAL ID Act goes into effect October 1, 2021

Federal identification requirements change next year; what you need to know.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Have you gotten your REAL ID yet?

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans that in just under a year, the REAL ID Act of 2005 will go into effect.

Beginning October 1, 2021, anyone wanting to enter certain federal buildings, nuclear facilities, military bases, or those who plan to fly within the United States will be required to have a REAL ID or acceptable alternative identification such as a valid passport or military ID.

Who needs a REAL ID? Anyone who flies domestically within the United States, seeks entry to a military base, nuclear facility or certain federal buildings after October 1, 2021 and plans to use a state-issued license or ID as a form of identification.

Is a REAL ID the only form of identification that will be accepted? A REAL ID is not the only form of identification that will be accepted. A valid U.S. passport or military ID are other common forms of identification that will be accepted in place of a REAL ID. A full list of other acceptable alternative forms of identification can be found here.

What documents are needed to apply for a REAL ID? To apply for a REAL ID, Tennesseans must provide one proof of citizenship or legal presence, one proof of their full Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency along with documentation to support any name change from your proof of citizenship document. A full list of accepted documents can be found here.

Where can you apply for a REAL ID? The first application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Services Center or participating County Clerk Partner. Participating locations can be found at www.tnrealid.gov.

How much is a REAL ID? A REAL ID costs the same as a standard credential. However, if you wish to obtain a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there will be a duplicate charge of $8-12.