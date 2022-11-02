Recycle for a cause by donating used sneakers in November

For the entire month of November, Memphis residents can drop their gently worn sneakers off at any participating Boys and Girls Club.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keeping communities safe and clean does not stop at recycling trash and cleaning up litter. Keep Tennessee Beautiful said it will host a month-long sneaker drive to encourage recycling, finding a creative way to keep sneakers out of landfills one donation at a time.

KTnB is a grant funded, University of Memphis program the operates within the University of Memphis Center for Regional Economic Enrichment.

For the entire month of November, Memphis residents can drop their gently worn sneakers off at any participating Boys and Girls Club. Each drop-off site will have a recycling bin present.

KTnB said in partnership with Sneaker Impact and the Boys and Girls Club, the organization will also donate money directly to the Boys and Girls Club for each matching set of sneakers that is recycled.

“It is our mission to educate and inspire Tennesseans to take action daily to improve and beautify their community environment,” Missy Marshall, executive director of KTnB said. “Encouraging recycling, with a direct, monetary benefit to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Memphis, lines up perfectly with our passion and community-driven mission.”