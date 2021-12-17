Red Cross begins partnerships to aid Arkansans impacted by recent tornado damage

The partnership is hosting a 'Multi-Agency Resource Center' that's intended to act as a 'one-stop shop' for those that need the assistance in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Red Cross has begun partnering with different disaster assistance organizations in Arkansas to aid those impacted by recent tornado around the state.

The partnership is hosting a 'Multi-Agency Resource Center' (MARC) that's intended to act as a 'one-stop shop' for those that need the assistance in Arkansas.

The MARC is a way for local and state agencies and human service organizations to give information to those seek it, answer important questions, and provide disaster-related assistance.

#RedCross is partnering with local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for those impacted by the recent #tornadoes in #AR. This is the first of 2 scheduled. #Leachville pic.twitter.com/EXjeb3fPb0 — RedCrossArkansas (@ArkRedCross) December 17, 2021

The organization is hosting two MARCs, with the first being held in Leachville on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Leachville Gymnasium.

Officials encourage those impacted by the recent tornadoes in the state to attend so they can receive information and services on the following:

Insurance information

Legal services

Food stamp replacement services

Emergency financial assistance