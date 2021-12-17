Red Cross begins partnerships to aid Arkansans impacted by recent tornado damage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Red Cross has begun partnering with different disaster assistance organizations in Arkansas to aid those impacted by recent tornado around the state.
The partnership is hosting a 'Multi-Agency Resource Center' (MARC) that's intended to act as a 'one-stop shop' for those that need the assistance in Arkansas.
The MARC is a way for local and state agencies and human service organizations to give information to those seek it, answer important questions, and provide disaster-related assistance.
The organization is hosting two MARCs, with the first being held in Leachville on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Leachville Gymnasium.
Officials encourage those impacted by the recent tornadoes in the state to attend so they can receive information and services on the following:
- Insurance information
- Legal services
- Food stamp replacement services
- Emergency financial assistance
Those who attend the MARC in Leachville are encouraged to bring proof of their address.