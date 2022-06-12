Memphis Redbirds win series over Durham, hit 100th homer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds clinched a series victory in the series finale of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls on Friday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 5-4.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Memphis became the first team in professional baseball to reach 100 home runs on the season with a third baseman Cory Spangenberg solo home run to right field.
Designated hitter Paul DeJong carried over his success from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. The right-handed hitter tallied three RBIs in the win, including a two-run homer to put Memphis up 4-0 in the third.
Redbirds starter Connor Thomas commanded six strong innings in his second start of the series. The left-handed pitcher allowed two runs, struck out five Bulls and did not walk a batter to earn the win. Junior Fernandez closed out the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.
The Memphis Redbirds (35-25) will return home to AutoZone Park to start a six-game series and continue the 12-game homestand against the International League West leading Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 14 for a 7:05 p.m. CDT first pitch.