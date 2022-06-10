Redbirds blanked by Bulls to even series

Memphis shut out for first time this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, TN – The Memphis Redbirds fell in game four of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls on Friday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 4-0.

Memphis starter Jack Flaherty breezed through 4.0 innings of work in his second MLB rehab start of the season and first with Memphis. The right-handed pitcher allowed just one baserunner and struck out six Bulls.

Redbirds batters struggled to crack the code that was Durham starter Josh Flemming. Memphis mustered just four hits on the night and was shutout for the first time this season. It is also just the second time this season in which the team failed to score multiple runs.

Redbirds batters registered leadoff hits in the fourth, fifth and seventh inning. In each frame, the next batter grounded into a double play to wipe the threat away. On the night, Memphis pushed just two runners into scoring position.

The Redbirds also had their MLB-long home run streak snapped after 17 straight games with a long ball. Memphis still holds a professional baseball leading 96 home runs on the season.