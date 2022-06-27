Memphis Redbirds split series 3-3 aginst Indy

Redbirds drop finale match-up against Indy 6-2.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Memphis Redbirds fell short in series finale against the Indianapolis Indians, 6-2.

Alec Burleson, batting his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, started things off with a two run homer, continuing his league leading pace.

Hurst secured his third straight three-hit game, scoring on a run.

Hurst got his first home run of the season going 10-21 on four scoring plays.

Two outs, two strikeouts!



Glad to have Connor Thomas back slicing and dicing@slrrrp



📻 https://t.co/4FzVbFDLZy pic.twitter.com/CiTK6hjrB9 — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 26, 2022

Starting pitcher Connor Thomas tossed two innings in his first start in two weeks. The left-handed pitcher threw 50 pitches, allowed one run and struck out two Indianapolis hitters. Right-handed pitcher Angel Rondon tossed four innings and registered four strikeouts.