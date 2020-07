Business hours for the FedExForum box office are Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ticket holders for the Yo Gotti and Friends Birthday Bash 8 can receive a refund starting Monday, July 20.

The concert originally scheduled for June 19 was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

FedExForum officials say ticket holders can receive a full refund at the point of purchase.