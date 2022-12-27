Regional One Health outpatient centers closed due to lack of water resources

These closures include all primary care offices, Regional One's east campus, and the hospital's outpatient center on the main campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health said all outpatient clinics will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27 as the lack of water sources and low water pressure caused by winter weather becomes more critical for Memphians, and worse, hospitals.

These closures include all primary care offices, Regional One's east campus, and the hospital's outpatient center on the main campus.

Regional One Health issued a statement informing patients of how the hospital is handling challenges at its care facilities caused by winter weather.

As the community is under a water advisory affecting the entire service area, many organizations are experiencing low water pressure. Regional One Health is currently following the boil water advisory guidelines and has taken the necessary steps to continue providing safe patient care during this weather event. When the boil water advisory was issued, the hospital immediately started distributing potable water for patient care and drinking. Our food and nutrition services team also began following established protocols for safely preparing food for our patients and employees. We currently have an ample supply of potable water for patients and staff.

Memphis residents are continuing on to day five without adequate water resources, with many still left with no water or extremely low water pressure.

MLGW held a press conference Monday, Dec. 26 informing customers that there is currently no exact time for how long it will take to fully restore water resources.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen said full restoration could take four or five more days.

MLGW said their priority is restoring water pressure to critical buildings like hospitals, and is providing water tankers to help those facilities.