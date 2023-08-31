Here's how to register for 'Finish Liza’s Run', a memorial event for Eliza Fletcher

The run will take place on Friday, September 1, at 4:20 a.m., the time of Fletcher's abduction.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Eliza Fletcher will be honored with a memorial run in Memphis on Friday, September 1, at 4:20 a.m., the time of Fletcher's abduction.

The event organizers said the purpose of the run is to "empower runners and emphasize that women should be able to safely run any time of day."

According to the event page, the 8.2-mile run will begin at Central and Belvedere and run east on Central to Zach Curlin St., turn back and return to the start. Each mile will be marked, and water stops provided at three locations along the course.

Memphis Police and Memphis Fire Department presence, course marshals and road closures will be in place at the event.

The run is not a fundraiser, and the event organizers said they will not solicit or accept any donations.