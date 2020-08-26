x
YMCA to open registration for virtual academies for essential workers

The YMCA is offering free care during the school day for essential workers with Shelby Co. Schools starting the school year virtually
Credit: YMCA

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Essential workers unable to stay home with their child, will have a safe place to send them when Shelby County Schools begins the school year virtually on Monday.

The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is opening its registration for virtual learning academies on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

On Monday there will be more than 70 YMCA sites spread across Shelby County that will be open for students. The YMCA is preparing to accommodate 5,000 students today but have the ability to scale that up to 10,000-15,000 students, if needed.

To register or find more details on the virtual academies, click here.