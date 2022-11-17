New boutique opening in Frayser; developers confident it will jumpstart other new businesses, jobs

Friday will mark the grand opening of Regroup Upscale Thrift Boutique on North Watkins Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For years, many of the headlines in Frayser centered around crime, blight and overall neglect. But there's also plenty of pride and resiliency in the North Memphis community.

That's showing through city-driven projects and new businesses, including one opening Friday, with high hopes of others not far behind.

Those behind the Regroup Upscale Thrift Boutique's opening believe it will jumpstart other economic development and new jobs.

"Can't wait for (Friday) at noon," Rickey Rainey, who works at the store, said Thursday.

For Rainey, the store's grand opening offers him hope and a new lease on life, following two years without steady work.

"I don't know where I'd be without it, I might be living in the streets or whatever but thank God that He placed me here to do something positive," Rainey added.

Rainey and about a dozen others who live in Frayser will also now work in Frasyer at the boutique, providing high-end clothing at an affordable price.

"It's bringing something new and fresh for Frayser so that people can see there are opportunities for Frayser, there is potential in Frayser, there is money in Frayser, there are customers in Frayser," Christina Floyd said.

The store is at a once-abandoned strip mall on North Watkins Street. Other plans underway include a recording studio, a spa and nearly 50 additional positions.

"Not just new jobs but new careers and things that are going to make people feel good about the community," Pastor Floyd with Pursuit of God Church said. "This is bigger than Frayser. People are seeing the concept of economic empowerment, mentoring program, and the value to the community."