Reigning Memphis in May BBQ champion talks 2021 return, keys to winning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis in May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Competition is officially back when gates open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

It will be the largest public event held in Memphis since the start of the pandemic.

The number of teams and guests will be limited but the competition promises to be just as fierce.

For two years, the Richmond, Virginia, team known as Cool Smoke has enjoyed their reign as the grand champions.

Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and crew won in 2019, not knowing they, nor anyone, would not be back until 2021.

“This festival is very, very special and for it to make it back again is just a wonderful thing," Stone said.

Stone said he and his team, which has various members from different states, have met via Zoom multiple times plotting their return and game plan.

He shared his keys to winning the top BBQ honor, and it begins with a tender meat.

“I don’t care if you’re cooking in the backyard or you’re cooking in Memphis in May, the best foods in the world are going to be the best texture, the best chew," he said.

Having a flavor profile that has a broad appeal is key and to treat the smoke like salt and pepper.

“Because somebody might like it spicy, somebody might like it savory, somebody might like it sweet," he said. "I think you have to come in with a flavor profile that has a little bit of something for everybody.”

But to win it, he said, it's most important to really sell the portions that go to the blind judging portion of it.

“You really have to make sure whatever you’re cooking that day, that you put the best examples in the box," Stone said.

Whether Cool Smoke wins it again or another team takes home the top prize, Stone said he's not taking a single second of the four-day event for granted.

“I’m going to just cherish all of it and I just hope everybody else does too,” he said.