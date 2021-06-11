Remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have officially been removed from Memphis park

In a news conference Friday, Van Turner with Memphis Greenspace said the remains of Forrest and his wife have been safely removed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The remains of confederate general and early KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife have been removed from Health Sciences Park in Memphis.

In a news conference Friday, Van Turner with Memphis Greenspace said the remains of Forrest and his wife have been safely removed. Turner said they were found at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

“We want this accomplishment today to show what we can accomplish as a city when we work together,” said Turner.

Lee Millar with Sons of Confederate Veterans thanks Turner for the settlement and this final compromise. He read statement from Forrest descendants, which said they are pleased that the remains are now at an undisclosed location.

Brent Taylor with Memphis Greenspace said his role in forging this compromise over the remains is one of his proudest achievements, one that brought community together and didn’t tear it apart.

Turner said there was not a coordination for removing the remains before Juneteenth on June 19, but they think because the remains are no longer there it won’t be “potential flash point” for a scheduled gathering next Saturday at Health Sciences Park.

The couple was moved from their first gravesite at Elmwood Cemetery in 1904 to what is now Health Sciences Park. A statue placed at the park was removed in December 2017.

