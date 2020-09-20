Report: Four killed in small plane crash traveling from Austin to Louisiana

Four people have reportedly died following a small plane crash due to engine trouble while attempting to make an emergency landing Sunday in Hilltop Lakes, Texas.

HILLTOP LAKES, Texas — Four people have reportedly died following a small plane crash due to engine trouble while attempting to make an emergency landing Sunday in Hilltop Lakes, Texas, according to a report from CNN.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse, the plane crashed at the airport at approximately 10:50 a.m., CNN reported.

The plane was reportedly leaving from Austin and was traveling to Louisiana with two men and two women passengers.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Sunday that it was investigating the crash, but would not be traveling to the scene.

Hilltop Lakes, Texas, is located approximately 50 miles north-northeast of College Station.

NTSB is investigating the September 20, 2020 crash in Hilltop, TX involving a Piper PA-46. The NTSB is not traveling to the scene of the crash at this time. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 20, 2020