Report alleges ‘pattern and practice’ of physical and sexual abuse at Wilder Youth Development Center

The joint document by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center describes Wilder as “a powder keg of pent up frustrations and hopelessness.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A network of 57 federally mandated legal advocacy groups known as Disability Rights Tennessee (DRT) have released a report claiming that Wilder Youth Development Center is dysfunctional and in disrepair—“harming youth, especially those with disabilities.”

This report, entitled, “Designed to Fail: A Report on Wilder Youth Development Center, a Department of Children’s Services Facility," documents what they describe as “destructive practices” upheld by the Wilder center.

It also alleges that parties responsible for investigations of physical and sexual assault did not follow up or perform in-depth reviews of center employees who were the subject of ten or more investigations.

According to this report, not only has the Department of Children's Services (DCS) essentially used Wilder as a "warehouse" for a disproportionate number of youth who have disabilities—they have also have done so with Black youth specifically. 97% of those incarcerated at Wilder are Black.

Almost 70% of the children in the center are from Shelby County, according to a media briefing held by DRT and YLC on Wednesday.

“Regardless of why these youth are placed there, it doesn't change the department's legal obligation to treat and rehabilitate the youth in it's care,” Legal Director of DRT Jack Derryberry said. “If children services doesn't adhere, by itself, to the fundamental belief that all children deserve a second chance and rehabilitation, then this only confirms what we are saying in our report … There is a dumping ground for these youth, and the system is designed to fail. The department needs to believe in and adhere to its own standard and its own goals.”

The Tennessee State Comptroller found, during a 2020 performance audit, that DCS had failed in ensuring that Wilder had “corrected potentially harmful practices that risk the safety of the children who are in their custody.”

Even after the DCS Special Investigations Unit was made aware of three Wilder employees who were the subject of ten or more investigations, DRT’s report states that the Tennessee’s Provider Quality Team Division did not follow up on or perform in-depth reviews for any of the three employees. One claim was substantiated by the time the report was released.

It is alleged in the report, after corroborating reports from seven different youth, that a male staff member at Wilder regularly watched youth while they showered, commented on the size of their genitals and promised gifts to convince youth to expose themselves to him. This behavior was still unaddressed by DCS at the time of the youth interviews, according to the report, but DRT did make a child abuse report against this specific staff member.

Children were also subjected to detrimental seclusion practices in Wilder’s “TRU Dorm” (Therapeutic Response Unit), according to DRT’s report. These practices are still in effect at the center despite multiple reports that children feel that the practices “make them want to kill themselves.”

“We really believe strongly that no child should have to live in a place where they are suffering daily threats of abuse, harassment and neglect and where they lack access to programs to help them become successful adults,” Attorney for YLC Jennifer Rodriguez said.

Education requirements are also neglected by Wilder, according to the report. Though the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was created to ensure special education and related services to children with disabilities from a national scale, these requirements have not been adhered to by Wilder, according to the report.

The report alleges that it costs $48,840 per day to operate Wilder. The report notes that this is almost enough to cover four years of tuition at the University of Tennessee.

In March of 2021 a survey by GBAO found that residents of Tennessee overwhelmingly favor a youth justice system focusing on prevention and rehabilitation (79 percent). Only 21 percent favored a system focusing on punishment and incarceration. Whether Democrat, independent or Republican—the majority of those surveyed preferred focusing on prevention and rehabilitation with majorities of each party backing this position.