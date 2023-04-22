Republic sanitation workers agree to new contract, end strike brought on by co-workers' death

In a unanimous vote, the Teamsters Local 667 union accepted the terms of the new contract. Pay was raised from the average hourly pay of $29 to about $33.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nine-day strike involving sanitation workers at Republic Services in Shelby County has come to an end.

On Friday afternoon, the union representing the workers took down their picket line so they can review a tentative agreement with management.

Workers walked off the job the morning of April 14, demanding better pay and safer working conditions. The union also said the death of a sanitation worker last month was the last straw, leading to the strike.

In a unanimous vote, the Teamsters Local 667 union accepted the terms of the new contract — a contract that includes pay being raised from the average hourly pay of $29 to about $33.

Teamsters reviewed the contract Saturday afternoon and now are celebrating. They say they didn’t get everything they wanted but are happy to be going back to work.

“The members are ecstatic," president of Teamsters 667 James Jones said. "They are more ecstatic about the contract that they gained. It wasn’t about being away from work. It was about standing up for what you know you deserve.”

Commercial Republic driver Terrance Bates echoes this sentiment.

“I’m glad we stand together to do what we had to do to get the contract, and it took us only two weeks to get the contracts,” he said.

Workers said they were protesting unfair labor practices, unsafe working conditions, a lack of enforcement of safety rules by management and a refusal of management to give them pay raises.

Republic Services serves certain residential areas on a subscription basis but mainly moves industrial and commercial waste in Millington, Arlington and parts of Memphis like Raleigh, Bartlett, East and North Memphis.