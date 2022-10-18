Republican candidates running for re-election, office lay out crime-fighting proposals at Whitehaven forum

High-profile murder cases in recent months in the Memphis area make crime reduction strategies a major priority for candidates of both parties.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With local high-profile crimes in recent weeks, ABC24 continues to focus on solutions offered to tackle crime and make the Memphis area safer.

Tuesday afternoon, that discussion continued as local Republican state lawmakers running for office or re-election detailed their ideas to voters.

A half dozen speakers at Eureke Truevine Baptist Church said crime challenges, especially in the Memphis area, hurts not only quality of life but also economic development.

Rep. John Gillespie said he'll propose longer mandator sentencing for those convicted of rape and kidnapping.

State senate candidate Brent Taylor supported blended sentencing that will keep some juveniles in custody beyond the age of 18 but out of the adult prison system.

Multiple candidates said they'll also propose Shelby County getting its own dedicated lab and staff for sexual assault kits.

"It doesn't make any sense that we have to wait nine to 11 months before we can find out if that individual or a certain individual is guilty of a crime," Dr. Frederick Tappen, a candidate, said. "It gives them an opportunity to commit crime after crime after crime after crime and we have seen happen in real life right here in Memphis."

The candidates also agreed: collaboration is key in combatting crime.