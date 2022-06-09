Rescue crews from across U.S. attend canine training in Memphis

Tennessee Task Force One and several similar rescue teams across the country are in Memphis for the training this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Task Force One and several similar rescue teams across the country have come to Memphis for special training, including with man’s best friend.

We're one of 28 states that are part of the national response system through FEMA. 18 of those teams, from California to New Jersey, are in the bluff city for the training at the USAR Warehouse.

The week-long training involves classroom lectures and field training or skills in simulated real-word scenarios. Wednesday, the class performed a mock exercise where canines and their handlers searched for victims in piles of debris.

“We get activated quite often as a task force due to our geographical location to the Gulf Coast. So we have to be ready to go, and we can’t have any doubt in our minds that our canines are not going to function to the highest capability that they’re capable of,” said Hunter Smith, Public Information Officer for the City of Memphis Fire Department.

Smith said the training is pivotal and critical to make sure both canines and their handlers are ready for the stress and tough situations they face during emergencies.