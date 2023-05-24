Residents at Peppertree Apartments say conditions worsening as they wait for help

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been meeting with residents and helping some get vouchers to move.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a troubled Whitehaven apartment complex are still waiting for answers on when they can live somewhere safer.

Since the feds cut ties with Peppertree Apartments, The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been meeting with residents and helping some get vouchers to move.

Now several months later, people who still live there say the conditions are worse. They told ABC24 rats and roaches from boarded up apartments are moving into lived-in apartments, and there is still no air conditioning.

One woman who did not want her face or name revealed for fear of retaliation said they aren't getting answers, and she feels the city should be helping more.

"I want to say to the mayor and Chief Davis, y'all have failed on Memphis,” she said. “I wish somebody would reach out to the tenants over here. I don't even know, I pray to God we do make it out because we don't know who to talk to, we don't."

At last check, 31 tenants have pending applications to move.