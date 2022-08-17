New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis

SupperClub on 2nd will have a vibe that is nothing like Memphis, said General Manager Tunya Batts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis.

SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm.

General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all. It's something that's going to take you away, make you think you're in Atlanta or Miami, or give you a feel away from home. An adult vibe where you can sit back, relax, enjoy good food, good company, and as well, good drinks."

Batts says she is happy to present this restaurant concept to Memphis, and she is working alongside owners Joe Johnson, AG Granderson, and Devin Butler, who are veterans in the nightlife business, owning the WKND Hang Suite downtown, and other clubs in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I expect that we have a crowd, and that we produce quality food, quality service, and just wow our guests, and that they really have something to talk about once they come in and taste the food and get the service, said Batts."

According to Batts, reservations are already booked for opening night and Batts had to turn interested guests away because of it.

Executive Chef Daris Leatherwood, who has a resume of working on cruise ships, being a food truck owner, being Lil Wayne's personal chef, and a chef at the Madison Hotel, said the menu for SupperClub will have premium steaks, seafood, menu items that represent Memphis as well as other areas, and a concept that is unique, and gets your attention from the time you come in, until the time you leave.

"My favorite word to describe the menu is elevated, and to me, one of our biggest sells will be the lobster corndog, fried in a champagne batter, real crispy, real good. Also we have a crab tender. It will be a king crab, de-boned, deep fried and we will serve it with a garlic butter," said Leatherwood.

Jillian Melton, Bar Lead and Cocktail Curator for SupperClub, said the goal is to have the full drink menu, and it will be a variation of Margaritas, sweet and savory drinks, interactive cocktails, and more. Melton has been in and out of the restaurant business for 16 years, and has worked with the General Manager, Tunya Batts, at a different establishment. Aside from SupperClub, Melton creates cocktails for different restaurants that represent that space.

"Tunya was just kinda like Hey, I got something for ya. I hadn't really been in the restaurant business since 2020, amid Covid, so anywhere Tunya was, I was more than open to coming to. Once I got into the space and heard their vision, I was like yeah, I'm down," said Melton.

Hours for the SupperClub will be Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., with the kitchen closing at midnight. The restaurant will soon offer brunch on Saturdays, and those hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner hours being 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.