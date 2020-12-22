Restaurant owners react to new health directive

The Shelby County Health Department makes the decision.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They won’t like it.

A new “safer at home” health directive has been issued by the Shelby County Health Department.

Some of the restrictions include allowing restaurants only 25% of their normal occupancy.

They aren’t going to like it. Restaurant owners and employees gathered early Monday afternoon to let politicians know they need some help.

Jarred Price of the Downtown Neighborhood Association says “Right here at Christmas time they (employees) might not have a way to buy Christmas gifts for their children, because a lot of these people are living paycheck to paycheck.”

Some Shelby County Commissioners showed up to show their support. Commissioner Mick Wright says “We are here to be the voice of businesses and people who are about to lose their jobs. Lose their life savings and be left out on the street.”

Although the decision will not be made by commissioners, they still came. According to Commissioner Amber Mills shutting down restaurants starts the dominoes to topple. “The cost of a shutdown is a tsunami of economic destruction that will cause many to lose their jobs and have many businesses never reopen their doors again.”