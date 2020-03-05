Restaurant owners will wait to reopen out of the safety of their staffs and customers

Restaurants in Shelby County can begin reopening May 4 at 50 percent capacity.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been a day-to-day decision-making process for restaurant owners as they navigate how to keep business running right now. Restaurant owners are looking forward to having customers back in their restaurants, but some feel it's not safe just yet.

Shelby County and Memphis' "Back to Business" plan will allow restaurants within "phase one" to reopen at 50 percent capacity on May 4. Other regulations with this phase include no buffets, all employees must wear masks, tables need to be six feet apart, and paper menus must be used.

Restaurants have had to change much of how they operate since the beginning of the pandemic. While many things will never be normal again, they anticipate having customers back eventually.

Chef Ben Smith, the owner of Tsunami, said he along with his staff and customers agree it's not time yet to reopen for dine-in.

"It’s too early," Smith said. "The comfort level is not there for anybody."

Smith has been following recommendations of health experts consistently. This has been a financially difficult time for restaurants, but he said the industry has been doing it's best keeping up with changes.

"I think from day one this industry has been left to fend for itself as far as defining policy on this situation," Smith said.

Chef Michael Patrick, the owner of Rizzo's, is also erring on the side of safety. Before he opens again he wants to make sure his customers and staff think it's the right decision, too.

"Getting back open is imperative but there are some things we need to do as a restaurant to ensure customer confidence," Patrick said.

For now, Patrick and Smith are going to stick with curbside and continue to see how this virus progresses. In the meantime, Patrick plans to set up some patio tables outside his restaurant if people want to sit down.

"It’s good for restaurant and for people walking by or driving by to see that there is something going on over here," Patrick said.