Restaurants are raising money for Collierville Kroger shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People can dine at eleven different restaurants Thursday to help people impacted by the Collierville Kroger mass shooting.
On Thursday, October 21, 2021, participating restaurants are donating 10% of their sales for a victim's fund.
The participating restaurants includes: STIX Collierville, Jim's Place Grille, Tony's Trophy Room, The Skybox Grill, Commissary (both locations), Bella's Pizzeria, Smallcakes, Lost Cakes, Zopitas on the Square and Huey's.
The effort was started by Wayne Yeh, the owner of STIX Restaurant. As a long time Collierville resident, he said he knew he needed to do something to help.
“Being in the restaurant industry, you always want to help out anyway you can," he said. "It just popped in my head, 'Hey, what’s the best way for us as local restaurant owners to help out the community?' And then just getting on the phone with other restaurants saying, 'Hey, do you want to do this when the time is right?' and everybody jumped right on board.”
Regional One reports that all victims being treated at the hospital were released.