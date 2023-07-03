Here's the results of several police reform measures in Memphis City Council after Tyre Nichol's death

Councilmembers debated for hours Tuesday as the final readings and vote for all 6 police reform measures took place, measures introduced after Tyre Nichols' death.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday marked a final push to get six proposed Memphis Police Department (MPD) and Memphis Fire Department (MFD) reform ordinances across the finish line and passed.

The measures were sparked by Tyre Nichols' beating by several MPD officers in January.

“I think we have some council members wavering,” councilman J.B. Smiley said during the discussion. “We went from overwhelming support to a slight majority. But a majority is enough to get it done. I think our job is to reflect the will of the people of Memphis and the people of Memphis are saying they want some reform.”

Here's the voting results of the six ordinances brought before Memphis City Council Tuesday:

Ordinance to establish a procedure for MPD to conduct an annual, independent review of its police training academy and all training techniques - PASSED.

Ordinance to clarify the appropriate methods of enforcing traffic stops - DELAYED to a later date.

Ordinance to require MPD to only conduct traffic stops in properly marked police cars - PASSED.

Ordinance to require public reports on police complaints and access to officers and witnesses - PASSED.

Ordinance to establish an independent review process of MPD incidents including excessive force, and provide that information to the Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board - PASSED.

Ordinance to improve transparency within MPD by creating a public database of traffic stops, use of force incidents and misconduct complaints - PASSED.

MPD Chief C. J. Davis and the department said they already began their own reforms.

“The last several weeks we have really taken a closer look into, not just our policy and procedures, but just best practices,” chief Davis said.

MPD said they now will randomly review body-worn camera footage. They're also changing the criteria for how officers are chosen for special crime initiatives and enacting examination while officers are on special assignments.

Those with the criminal justice reform group Decarcerate Memphis said MPD’s promised changes aren't good enough without the city council approving all six of its own measures.

“My question is why that is just now happening, Chelsea glass from Decarcerate Memphis said. Four out of five of them had, I guess we can call them, flags in their personal records, and again this is not a proactive response to making sure that people are being kept safe. If we did something, we’ll catch it after it happens. That’s not accountability. That’s not transparency.”

Moving forward - city council member Smiley also wants pension reform looked at for those who violate MPD policy.