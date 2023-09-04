Mississippi Highway Patrol: Retired Department of Public Safety officer, highway trooper died while assisting crash scene

Michael Griffin stopped on Highway 6 around 11 a.m. in the morning to check on the driver in a crash, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

A retired man who was a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper as well as a Sworn Law enforcement Officer with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety died while trying to help those involved in a car crash on Monday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Michael Griffin of Ripley, Mississippi stopped on Highway 6 around 11 a.m. in the morning to check on the driver of a 2002 Lincoln LS, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

This car and a 2016 Ford F-150 previously collided when both vehicles were traveling west, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Ford was being driven by a 21-year-old Southaven resident, they said.

When 62-year-old Griffin stopped to check on the driver of the Lincoln, the car rolled on top of him and he died as a result, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. This crash reportedly remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Griffin had retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol as an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in 2021 but had continued his service with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across the state.

He is survived by his wife Edna and his daughter Olivia.

The governor of Mississippi — among other state officials — released statements regarding Griffin's passing on Monday.

“Mike Griffin was family to Elee and me, and I’m devastated by the news of the tragic accident that took his life this morning," Mississippi governor Tate Reeves said. "I’m not in the least bit surprised he was on the side of the road trying to help someone in need because that was just the kind of person he was. All day and every day — a Marine, a State Trooper, a servant of God and just an all-around good dude.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mike Griffin. @MSHwyPatrol pic.twitter.com/tLoJY38Ql1 — MS DPS (@MissDPS) September 4, 2023

"He loved his country, and he loved Mississippi (and he loved the Ole Miss Rebels), but his true loves were Edna and Olivia," Reeves said. "He never missed an opportunity to update me on how Edna was doing and how proud he was of Olivia. My heart breaks for both of them as I pray for God’s protection over them in these dark and difficult days."

Commissioner Sean Tindell said Griffin was a "dedicated public servant and law enforcement officer for many years."

"On top of that, he was a wonderful friend to me and many others," Tindell said. "He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during these difficult times."

Colonel Randy Ginn said Griffin was "a lifetime public servant who gave his life doing what he was called to do."