Retired SCSO captain explains de-escalation training for Memphis and Shelby County law enforcement

Memphis Police Department has ongoing training, especially when it comes to de-escalation tactics to avoid using excessive force.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The video of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd has already created new policies and training in law enforcement nationwide. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand Monday during Chauvin's murder trial and testified the former officer violated numerous use-of-force policies.

Retired Shelby County Sheriff's Captain Bennie Cobb explained what the world saw is not what officers are trained to do. Cobb closely follows training policies for Memphis Police and the Sheriff's Office.

"From what I saw in the George Floyd case, it was excessive, abusive, and those other officers should have intervened," Cobb said.

He said Memphis has already adopted eight de-escalation policies, commonly known as "Eight Can't Wait," to avoid using excessive force. However, Cobb said, "the training itself is only as good as the officer that is utilizing it."

"You train and you train and you train and you know right from wrong, but individual officers sometimes chose to go outside their level of training, do things they are not supposed to be doing," Cobb said.

Minneapolis police chief testifies some of ex-officer Derek Chauvin's actions at the scene of George Floyd's arrest were not "by policy, not part of our training and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values." https://t.co/hQ041CegJ3 pic.twitter.com/9nAMw3yBJQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2021

MPD officers now must document whenever they use any type of force or be reprimanded. It's also the duty of fellow officers to speak up or stop anything they see that doesn't follow policies. Cobb added, as important as the boundaries are for the legitimate use of deadly force, officers also have an equal obligation to render aid, if needed.

"You have to obey the law, you’re not above the law, you have to treat everybody fair and impartially," Cobb said.

Cobb believes the decision by other Minneapolis officers not to step in probably cost George Floyd his life.