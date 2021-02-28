Revamped Central Station opens in South Main Historic District

It's a modern trolley car stop, complete with a brand new hotel, movie theater, and farmer’s market.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' South Main Historic District just got even more magical. Sunday, MATA celebrated the re-opening of Central Station.

The redevelopment project transformed the old railroad station at the corner of Main and G.E. Patterson into a modern trolley car stop, complete with a brand new hotel, movie theater, and farmer’s market.

Work on the project took three years, but it's safe to say Central Station has reclaimed a lot of the original luster it had back in 1914 when it was built.