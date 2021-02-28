x
Local News

Revamped Central Station opens in South Main Historic District

It's a modern trolley car stop, complete with a brand new hotel, movie theater, and farmer’s market.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' South Main Historic District just got even more magical. Sunday, MATA celebrated the re-opening of Central Station.

The redevelopment project transformed the old railroad station at the corner of Main and G.E. Patterson into a modern trolley car stop, complete with a brand new hotel, movie theater, and farmer’s market.

Work on the project took three years, but it's safe to say Central Station has reclaimed a lot of the original luster it had back in 1914 when it was built.
The Central Station has stood watch over South Main Street in downtown Memphis for more than 100 years, a direct reflection of the success, struggle, and spirit of the city that grew up around it.
