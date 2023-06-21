Ride of Tears drives in honor of Sequoia Samuels, children killed in apartment fire

The group said the City of Memphis is not doing enough to work on solutions to protect kids from gun violence and other things that can harm them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ride of Tears organization, who pays tribute to children killed from violence in the City of Memphis, rode Wednesday in honor of Sequoia Samuels and the four children killed in an apartment fire in South Memphis in May.

The group held a press conference Tuesday, and rode Wednesday from the Southgate shopping center to the location where the children were killed in the fire. They also wanted to honor the memory of four-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

In addition to honoring their lives, the group is also demanding the City of Memphis, and state leaders, do more to address the issues of violence towards children.

"This is not only a wake up call for the family, but also a wake up call to Memphis to put the guns down and stop the killing," said organizer Kenny Lee.