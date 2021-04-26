“Pay attention to us": National Work Zone Awareness Week begins as traffic deaths continue to increase

Traffic fatalities are already higher in 2021 than in 2020 and 2019. In Shelby County, pedestrian deaths nearly doubled last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee roadways have become increasingly dangerous. Four months into the year, 2021 has surpassed 2020 in traffic deaths.

According to crash data collected by the state, 368 people have been killed in car crashes. Those numbers are significantly outpacing fatalities in 2020 and 2019.

In Shelby County, pedestrian deaths nearly doubled in 2020 from 2019.

Those troubling trends are cause for concern for construction crews working the roadways, who are urging cautious driving with National Work Zone Awareness Week beginning Monday.

“It’s very troubling because if people are dying walking down the street, going across the crosswalk, that affects our crews that are working on the road," Jeremy Ramberg said. "People know that people are in crosswalks and unfortunately lose their lives in a crosswalk."

Ramberg is the director of shared services for Lehman-Roberts Co. and Memphis Stone & Gravel Director. On this morning, his crew members are working to repave a pothole filled street in a neighborhood. Other days, they're working on highways and interstates, steps from traffic flying by.

Ramberg said crews experiencing close calls with cars happens frequently.

“Too many times, too numerous are cars getting too close," he said. "They speed, distracted driving. I would say every day one of our crew members is almost getting hit by a car.”

#DEVELOPING on @LocalMemphis One person is dead after a crash on I-55 NB. One more is injured according to MPD. I-55 NB between exit 7 & 8 is closed down @Local24Kelsie says pic.twitter.com/ilaCeTlrOD — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) April 26, 2021

Crew member Geoffrey Poppleton always has one thought in the back of his mind when he's at work.

"Cars coming my way," he said.

Those close calls are always nerve-wrecking, he said.

“A car came into our area where we working, crossed over traffic going at a very high rate of speed inside of our zone, and he managed to cross over into oncoming traffic and wrecked," Poppleton. "I assume it was fatal."

Although scary, Poppleton said the risk is part of the job. A job where the workload has increased, Ramberg said.

“The risk factor is very high," Poppleton said. "It’s very high for us. The work has to get done and somebody has to do it. We definitely come in everyday with the idea that we have to take care of ourselves and take care of other people.”

That's why this week especially - but every day, roadside workers are asking, urging, drivers to drive safely.