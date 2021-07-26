RiverArtsFest back for 2021 in new location

Region’s longest running fine arts festival to celebrate 15th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — RiverArtsFest, the region’s longest running fine arts festival, will return to downtown Memphis for its15th Anniversary in October 2021 following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to COVID-19.

This year’s RiverArtsFest will take place Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Renasant Convention Center in downtown Memphis. The move from Riverside Drive (where RiverArtsFest was held in 2018 and 2019) was necessitated by the ongoing restoration of the cobblestone landing and construction along Riverside Drive.

“We’re excited to be back in person this year and we’re thrilled to have found a site back downtown at the newly renovated Renasant Convention Center,” Bonnie Thornton, festival director, said. “This beautiful, accessible space will provide protection from the elements while still showcasing the incredible views and amenities in downtown Memphis.”

More than 150 juried artists will be featured this year as well as demonstrating artists, musical acts, food and more. Artists represent all 50 states but many of this year’s will be local or regional.