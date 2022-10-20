RiverArtsFest returns to Downtown Memphis for 16th anniversary

Riverside Dr. will be temporarily closed for the festival.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — RiverArtsFest returns to Downtown Memphis once again for its 16th anniversary. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 on Riverside Dr. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event still stands as the region's longest running arts festival, featuring more than 150 local and regional artist.

Artist will have art for purchase available.

Adults can purchase single-day passes for $10 and two-day passes for $15. Tickets for children ages 6 through 12 are $5 per child. Tickets for children under 5-years-old are free.

Tickets can be purchased online, as well as in-person at the entrance. Festival organizers said single-day tickets can only be re-used for same-day re-entry and cannot be reused for the next day.

