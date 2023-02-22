x
Riverside Dr. traffic closures start today | Here are detours you can take

Riverside Dr. between Georgia Ave. and Union St. will be closed to through traffic until further notice as Tom Lee Park construction begins.
Credit: Trevor Birchett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Wednesday, Feb. 22 Riverside Dr. between Georgia Ave. and Union St. will be closed to through traffic as construction for the Tom Lee Park improvements project begin. 

Drivers will need to use alternate routes to get around the area. Closures are expected to extend until July.

Northbound traffic will be able to use a signed detour route that travels along Carolina Ave., B. B. King and Jefferson Ave. 

Southbound traffic will be routed to Jefferson Ave., Second St. and Carolina Ave.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. For additional traffic control information, contact Adam Moore with Montgomery Martin Contractors at 662-560-8303.

