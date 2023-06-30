Riverview Elementary receives $9.5 million grant for infrastructure upgrades

Riverview is one of 24 schools that received the grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Renew America's Schools Program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reverview Elementary received a $9.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Renew America's Schools Program Thursday, June 29.

Memphis Shelby County Schools held a press release Thursday where U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, and Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor, and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator for the Biden Administration presented the grant to the school.

The program grants schools across the U.S. funding to support clean energy improvements. Riverview is one of 24 schools that received the grant.