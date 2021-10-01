Road closures planned for inaugural IRONMAN triathlon in Memphis

More than 3,000 athletes will be visiting the Memphis area on Saturday for the event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 3,000 athletes and over 5,000 spectators will visit the Memphis area on Saturday for the inaugural St. Jude IRONMAN triathlon.

The triathletes will be biking, running and swimming around Shelby Farms Park. The race consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

The event was postponed to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelby Farms Park will be open on Saturday, but park officials said traffic, delays and road closures should be expected. All traffic must enter the park off Mullins Station Road.

A list of road closures can be viewed below: