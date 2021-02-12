LIST: Road closures for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

Planning to head downtown for this weekend's St. Jude Marathon? Here's what you need to know about road closures before and during the race.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department released information on Friday regarding road closures for this weekend's St. Jude Marathon.

According to the department, most road closures and detours will be in effect starting at 1 p.m. on Friday and progressing from 3 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are asking drivers to not head downtown between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers can enter downtown on Jefferson Avenue. To leave downtown before 10 a.m., go north, and then east on Jackson Avenue. After 10 a.m. you may also go south then east on E.H. Crump Boulevard.

Starting on Friday at 1 p.m. until Saturday at 5 p.m., parking and driving will not be allowed on the following streets:

Court Avenue

Danny Thomas Boulevard

Pontotoc Avenue

2nd Street

Also closed:

B.B. King Boulevard from G. E. Patterson Avenue to A. W. Willis Avenue

2nd Street from Vance Avenue to A. W. Willis Avenue

Beale Street from Front Street to Danny Thomas Boulevard

Front Street from A W. Willis Avenue to Huling Avenue

Union Avenue from Danny Thomas Boulevard to B.B. King Boulevard

Police are asking vehicles and trash receptacles be moved off the route streets for safety.

The streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed.

Click here to see a live Memphis traffic map and click here for a road closure grid and course maps.

For a full list of MATA bus route detour maps, click here.

Uber and Lyft dropoffs/pickups will be available at the following locations: