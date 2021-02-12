LIST: Road closures for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department released information on Friday regarding road closures for this weekend's St. Jude Marathon.
According to the department, most road closures and detours will be in effect starting at 1 p.m. on Friday and progressing from 3 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Police are asking drivers to not head downtown between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers can enter downtown on Jefferson Avenue. To leave downtown before 10 a.m., go north, and then east on Jackson Avenue. After 10 a.m. you may also go south then east on E.H. Crump Boulevard.
Starting on Friday at 1 p.m. until Saturday at 5 p.m., parking and driving will not be allowed on the following streets:
- Court Avenue
- Danny Thomas Boulevard
- Pontotoc Avenue
- 2nd Street
Also closed:
- B.B. King Boulevard from G. E. Patterson Avenue to A. W. Willis Avenue
- 2nd Street from Vance Avenue to A. W. Willis Avenue
- Beale Street from Front Street to Danny Thomas Boulevard
- Front Street from A W. Willis Avenue to Huling Avenue
- Union Avenue from Danny Thomas Boulevard to B.B. King Boulevard
Police are asking vehicles and trash receptacles be moved off the route streets for safety.
The streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed.
Click here to see a live Memphis traffic map and click here for a road closure grid and course maps.
For a full list of MATA bus route detour maps, click here.
Uber and Lyft dropoffs/pickups will be available at the following locations:
- 115 Riverside Dr. (Tennessee Welcome Center) Available all day. Access in and out through the I-40 ramp only.
- South Lauderdale Street (Between Beale St. and Union Ave.) Available all day.
- Union Avenue (at Wagner Pl.) Available all day.