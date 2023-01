There is a 2:0 show and a 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets start at $20, and doors open one hour before each show.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rodeo of the Mid-South is back at the Landers Center with two Saturday shows available.

The Harper and Morgan Rodeo will include seven major professional rodeo events, and the show will feature the celebrated rodeo clown Dusty Myers, as well as entertainer Dusti Crain-Dickerson.

There is a 2:0 show and a 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets start at $20, and doors open one hour before each show.